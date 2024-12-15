Co-Founder & Co-CEO | Seed Health

Founders/Entrepreneurs

Ara Katz is the co-founder and co-CEO of Seed Health, a microbiome science company aiming to harness the potential of the microbiome for human and planetary health. Since 2016, she has led the company to over 500% revenue growth, with its flagship product, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, becoming the top-selling probiotic in the U.S. Katz spearheaded the expansion into women’s health with VS-01(tm) Vaginal Synbiotic, a clinically validated product for optimal vaginal microbiome health. She also leads environmental initiatives under SeedLabs, focusing on microbial solutions for climate change. Recognized by Fast Company and TIME for innovation, she is a serial entrepreneur with prior successes at Spring and BeachMint. Katz’s leadership continues to drive advancements at the intersection of science and sustainability.

