Seed Health Co-CEO Ara Katz on Pioneering Microbiome Science and the Future of Biotics

Ara Katz, co-founder and co-CEO of Seed Health , talks about the company’s role as a microbiome science innovator and developer of biotics (probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics) for human and environmental health.

She explains the widespread consumer confusion around probiotics due to vague marketing and the misconception that all probiotics are the same. Seed Health addresses this by being committed to accessible, science-backed education and sees it as a critical intervention for consumer health decisions.

Katz shares her unconventional path from media and tech – including early website development, mobile commerce and being part of the Apple Pay launch – to health innovation. A personal experience led her to co-found Seed, using her storytelling skills to translate complex microbiome science into products and narratives.

She’s optimistic about the growing recognition and funding for women’s health innovation and the microbiome as a new lens for overall well-being.