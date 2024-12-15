Woman-Led BlackLine Launches Platform to Drive Future-Ready Financial Operations for CFOs

Diverse Modern Office: Successful Black Digital Entrepreneur Uses Tablet Computer and TV Screen with Big Data, Statistics, Talks about Company Growth. Investor, Top Managers, Executives Discuss Graphs

A flexible, scalable platform simplifies financial operations, reducing complexity and providing real-time insights for the CFO

BlackLine, the future-ready platform designed for the office of the CFO, has unveiled the BlackLine Studio360 Platform, an advancement in digital finance transformation that empowers finance and accounting professionals with the capabilities needed to navigate today’s dynamic business landscape. Designed to support the entire Office of the CFO, Studio360 unifies financial operations at scale, streamlining processes and delivering actionable insights across all financial functions.

“Studio360 is the new gold standard for digital finance transformation,” said Therese Tucker, co-CEO and founder of BlackLine.

Advertisement

“Studio360 reflects BlackLine’s two-decade commitment to empowering the Office of the CFO with innovative, customer-driven solutions. Studio360 offers our customers an accurate, efficient and intelligent approach to financial operations that gets them future-ready.”

The Studio360 Platform provides an infrastructure that includes five key components – Integrate, Orchestrate, Visualize, Blueprint and Control – each purpose-built to address the complexities facing the Office of the CFO:

• Studio360 Integrate: Flexible capabilities for unifying, cleansing and transforming data through pre-built connectors and APIs, ensuring a single source of truth for finance and accounting teams.

Advertisement

• Studio360 Orchestrate: Process automation and workflow management capabilities, connecting BlackLine applications, ERPs and other financial applications (e.g., procurement, payroll, treasury) with real-time tracking and event-based scheduling.

• Studio360 Visualize: Real-time, AI-powered insights, anomaly detection, exception handling and KPI monitoring through customizable dashboards and reports, enabling fast, data-driven decisions.

• Studio360 Blueprint: An extensive library of process design templates, grounded in customer-informed industry best practices and updated by BlackLine and its world-leading partners, accelerating deployment and enhancing transformation outcomes.

Advertisement

• Studio360 Control: A centralized hub to manage financial data hierarchies, policies and certifications to strengthen governance and risk management.

Each component of Studio360 leverages the latest in data connectivity, security and automation to bring new levels of productivity and efficiency to finance and accounting teams while ensuring critical accuracy for compliance and reporting.

“In today’s world, finance teams need real-time visibility into financial data for effective planning and decision-making but are often challenged to reconcile data in multiple systems and applications,” said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst at industry analyst firm Valoir. “Blackline provides a scalable and secure platform for integrating, orchestrating and visualizing finance data and processes.”

Currently, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to utilize BlackLine’s solutions with their organizations.