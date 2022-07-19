Nominee: Brian Schaefgen

Chief Financial Officer

Bellwether Financial Group, Inc.

Brian Schaefgen has 30 years of financial experience serving as CFO of privately held and publicly traded enterprises. Prior to his involvement with Bellwether Financial Group, he served as CFO of Harbor Group International in Norfolk, VA, and as division finance officer of the resort division at the Irvine Company comprising its hotels, golf clubs and marinas. Schaefgen began his career with the global services firm Deloitte.

He has extensive experience in finance, reporting, capital markets, treasury, risk management and planning. Schaefgen has been involved with the acquisition, development and financing of over $2 billion in real estate assets, including office, apartment, retail and marina properties, and he has been instrumental in reorganizing and centralizing Bellwether Financial Group’s financial department. He played a key role in securing significant development opportunities, navigating COVID-19 and exiting several successful investments.

