Barry Kurtz is the chair of the franchise and distribution practice group at Lewitt Hackman in Encino, one of California’s largest departments of its kind. A certified specialist in franchise and distribution law by the State Bar of California and a certified franchise executive, he has been recognized among the top 5% of attorneys nationwide by The Best Lawyers in America. Kurtz has extensive experience in corporate, mergers and acquisitions, business transactional law and commercial real estate leasing. He has served on multiple boards, authored numerous articles and provided expert witness testimony in franchise litigation. He was named a Super Lawyer for the 13th consecutive year in 2022.

