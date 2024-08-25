Founder & Managing Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Personal Injury

R. Rex Parris is the founder and managing partner of PARRIS Law Firm, which has obtained tens of millions of dollars for clients over the last 18 months. Leading the premier personal injury firm in Los Angeles County, he is also a multi-term mayor of Lancaster and an active community supporter. Notable cases include a $20-million verdict for a family affected by a drunk driver and an $8.9-million verdict for a man severely injured by a drunk driver. Parris’ leadership and commitment to justice have established him as a premier trial lawyer and community advocate. He filed a class action lawsuit against Southern California Edison alleging that the utility giant violated state law by overcharging its customers.

