(Tigran Harutyunyan)

Attorney & Founder

Martinian Lawyers

Personal Injury

Tigran Martinian is the founder of Martinian Lawyers, a Los Angeles firm specializing in personal injury, wrongful death and criminal defense law. Known for his aggressive trial approach, he has secured settlements and verdicts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, including a landmark $600,000 verdict for a broken arm case. Migrating to Los Angeles in his teens, Martinian’s relentless work ethic epitomizes the “American dream.” Trained by renowned trial lawyers, he combines his legal expertise with a passion for justice, providing clients with exceptional representation. He was recently appointed as a fellow at the International Congress of Blockchain Legal Advisors. Additionally, the firm achieved an $8-million wrongful death settlement against a major carrier company.

