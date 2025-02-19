Faraday Future Announces Expansion Plans for AI-Focused R&D Team

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has announced via press release that it has begun hiring for key positions to help support its AI initiatives as it furthers its plans to significantly expand AI R&D efforts and input, launching recruitment of AI talents, especially those specialized in large-model development and algorithm training programs.

The company also plans to change its Nasdaq ticker symbol to “FFAI” on March 10, 2025, and host an “FF Open AI Day” on March 17. The FF Open AI Day will showcase the company’s current and future AI strategy and invite AI industry partners to jointly explore topics, such as open-source ecosystems and AI applications in vertical sectors like mobility.

This ticker symbol change is not only a brand identity upgrade but also a reaffirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to its core AI strategy and long-term development goals. Since launching its Faraday X (FX) strategy, the company has been working to implement a full-scale AI transformation. By advancing cross-domain integration of end-to-end computing, algorithm and data, it is working to comprehensively improve the intelligent cabin, autonomous driving and user interactions while advancing the AI transformation in its vehicles.

“Because of our dual-market and dual-brand strategy, FF holds a unique advantage in attracting AI talent geographically and both integrating AI technology and building a strong foundation in AI technology within our vehicles,” said Matthias Aydt, global CEO of Faraday Future. “AI is redefining future mobility, and Faraday Future is at the center of this transformation. AI technology continues to evolve rapidly in both open-source ecosystems and vertical applications. FF is making significant strides in realizing its All-AI Mobility Ecosystem, Personalized AI and Bespoke AI initiatives.”

The FF team comprises AI professionals from the internet, phone and mobility industries in both the U.S. and China, with years of experience in AI development and its applications in vertical fields. This expertise has led to the creation and continuous evolution of the “FF aiHyper 6X4 architecture 2.0”.

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire.