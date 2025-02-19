Painted Promises Art Exhibition to Benefit Schools Affected by Eaton Fire

The devastating Eaton Fire has left a trail of destruction in its wake, including the tragic loss of several schools in the affected areas. To aid in the rebuilding efforts, a unique three-day art exhibition, “Painted Promises,” will be held February 21-23 at the Santa Fe Train Depot to raise funds for rebuilding.

Local artists, including Ryan Burch (Sellout), will showcase diverse art - from pop to abstract. All proceeds will benefit fire-impacted schools.

“Art and community rebuild brighter futures,” said Ayesha Kapoor, Nio Contemporary curator.

Advertisement

Tickets are available from $25-$75 and additional donations will be accepted.

Events highlights will include:



Opening Night (Friday, February 21, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm): Enjoy a hosted bar and delicious food from Marianna’s Tacos and mingle with renowned artists. Only guests aged 21+ will be admitted.

Family Fun Day (Saturday, February 22, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm): Guests are encouraged to bring the whole family for a day of creativity, community and local food vendors.

Mimosa Brunch & Live Jazz (Sunday, February 23, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm): A relaxing brunch with live jazz music and a final chance to view and purchase art.

Tickets are available via: www.tickettailor.com/events/paintedpromises