Our CampUs United Launches Online Community to Combat Antisemitism on College Campuses

Amid the growing challenges Jewish students face on college campuses, two advocates – 23-year-old founder Yasmeen Ohebsion in partnership with human rights activist and business leader Mandana Dayani – have launched Los Angeles-based Our CampUs United, an innovative online platform designed to empower Jewish students with the knowledge, resources and tools necessary to take action against antisemitism, build community through joy and lead meaningful change on their campuses.

Built for students, by students, Our CampUs United – an affiliate of the nonprofit organization StandWithUs – serves as a central hub for resource pages with step-by-step strategies, email templates and scenario-based guides to help students effectively navigate and overcome antisemitic incidents and infringements of their rights. The platform is the result of learning from actual student experiences and student recommendations for support they were severely lacking – ensuring its solutions are tailored to the real challenges students face every day.

Our CampUs United brings together the next generation of leaders. Among its founding members are: Alyssa Wallack (USC), Amanda Silberstein (Cornell), Balzhana Lavine (Tulane), Ben Sherman (UT Austin), Eden Yadegar (Columbia), Einav Tsach (Maryland), Jasmine Beroukhim (UCLA), Noa Fey (Columbia), Shabbos Kestenbaum (Harvard) and Talia Khan (MIT).

Advertisement

“As a college student, I struggled to find the resources to stand up against antisemitism, and I knew I wasn’t alone,” said Ohebsion. “Every student should have free, accessible resources so they can go to class without fear or threat. That’s why we created this platform – to ensure every Jewish student has the tools, knowledge and support they need at their fingertips. Powered by StandWithUs, we are building a world where Jewish students feel confident, connected and proud. Our Campus United has students’ backs – because being Jewish isn’t just about fighting rising hate, it’s about building community, celebrating who we are and having fun while doing it.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported over 1,400 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, which is an all-time high. With antisemitism on the rise, students need real solutions. This initiative prioritizes education, empowerment and strategic advocacy, putting the power back in the hands of Jewish students nationwide.

“At a time when Jewish students are facing exclusionary practices, targeted violence and coordinated attacks, Our Campus United is stepping up to create a powerful, supportive community where students can access critical resources to combat hate and create opportunities to share the joy, love and compassion that are the foundation of Judaism,” said Dayani.

Advertisement

With its launch, Our CampUs United is calling on Jewish students and allies to join the movement – to share their experiences, use the tools available and build a stronger, united front against antisemitism.