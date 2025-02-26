Prebiotic Iced Tea Brand Halfday Unveils Brand Refresh, New Flavors and Expanded Southern California Footprint

Halfday, the “better-for-you,” gut-healthy iced tea brand made with prebiotics, has unveiled all-new packaging across its entire lineup. Alongside the brand refresh, the company is launching a classic Half & Half flavor, with a limited-edition summer release coming soon.

With one of its co-founders having spent significant time in Los Angeles growing the brand, Halfday has become a staple in the region’s beverage market. Available in over 1,000 grocery stores across L.A. and Southern California – including Erewhon, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Ralphs, Pavilions and more – the brand’s commitment to delivering refreshing, gut-healthy iced tea has been resonating with Angelenos.

Launching alongside a new brand tagline and campaign titled “Make a Break for It” – a nod to its maverick spirit – the refresh aims to surprise Halfday’s loyal customers while captivating a new generation of iced tea drinkers.

Halfday’s reimagined branding and packaging are designed to stand out in the competitive beverage market while preserving its playful tone and ethos. The new look and feel, which is currently rolling out online and in retailers across Southern California and nationwide, features an updated version of Halfday’s logo in a bold, modernized typeface that underscores the brand’s evolution.

“From day one, Halfday has been about delivering more than just iced tea. It’s about crafting moments of joy and wellness that feel both authentic and refreshing,” said Halfday co-founder Mike Lombardo. “This rebrand marks a pivotal moment for us, showcasing how far we’ve come and the bold and innovative future we’re building. We’re here to redefine iced tea with gut-healthy benefits and significantly less sugar without ever compromising on taste.”

Halfday products contain 6g of prebiotic fiber, which boosts gut health, an essential element inspired by co-founder Kayvon Jahanbakhsh’s health journey.

“My personal experience with ulcerative colitis was a motivating factor in creating Halfday, and it continues to shape our mission today,” said Jahanbakhsh. “Our refreshed design is an exciting way to reintroduce Halfday to the beverage aisle. While our look may have evolved, our commitment to delivering a better-for-you take on a beloved classic remains unwavering. This redesign is just the beginning of our vision for Halfday as we grow into the future.”

As part of its rebrand, Halfday will introduce its signature GOODDAY Prebiotic Blend in every can (a blend of cassava root fiber, fructan fiber and organic agave inulin) to include more prebiotic sources.

“The decision to introduce our new Prebiotic Blend is in direct response to consumer feedback. By slightly reducing the fiber, we’re making Halfday easier to enjoy multiple times a day without compromising quality or taste,” said Lombardo. “It’s all about creating a better-for-you beverage that fits seamlessly into daily routines.”