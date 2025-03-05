Eco-Luxury Brand Aims to Transform Home Care While Giving Back

Since its launch three years ago, Scent Si Bon has been working toward redefining home care by blending luxury, sustainability and philanthropy into every product. More than just a brand, Scent Si Bon’s mission is to be a lifestyle movement, offering biodegradable, innovative and eco-conscious solutions that elevate everyday routines while making a meaningful impact.

With a mission to transform cleaning into a luxurious, eco-friendly experience, Scent Si Bon delivers high-quality, sustainable products designed to reduce waste, minimize plastic use and bring beauty into the home. Every purchase supports the brand’s commitment to giving back, ensuring that customers are not just investing in premium home care - they’re also making a difference.

Scent Si Bon’s product line includes detergent sheets, dryer sheets, foaming hand soap tablets and multipurpose cleaning tablets – each infused with sophisticated fragrances inspired by luxury scents. These products not only provide a high-end sensory experience but are also space-saving, lightweight, travel-friendly and made with less plastic, helping to reduce environmental impact.

Most recently, the brand introduced its elegant glass foaming hand soap bottles, a stylish and sustainable addition to its collection. Designed for refill-ability and longevity, these glass dispensers complement Scent Si Bon’s commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Inspired by a Parisian-style theme of love and luxury, Scent Si Bon has infused every product with a sense of romance and refinement through world-renowned scents that captivate the senses.

The Los Angeles-based brand has been gaining recognition in luxury home care, with an increasing presence in both domestic and international markets, bringing a new level of sophistication to households worldwide.

Beyond premium home care, giving back is at the heart of Scent Si Bon. Since its inception, the brand has embedded philanthropy into its business model, ensuring that each purchase contributes to helping children and families in need.

This January, Scent Si Bon took its mission even further by supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and families affected by recent fires. Through product donations and a percentage of every sale going directly to relief efforts, the brand helped those rebuilding their lives.

Adrina, the Founder and CEO of Scent Si Bon, Inc.

“At Scent Si Bon, we believe luxury should be meaningful,” said Adrina, founder and CEO of Scent Si Bon. “Every product we create is designed not just for an elevated laundry and cleaning experience but to inspire change – both in homes and in the world. Our mission is to bring joy through exquisite, luxurious and unique products, while giving back and making a positive difference!”