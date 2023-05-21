Managing Attorney

Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates

Personal Injury

Adam Kocaj is the managing attorney for the Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates. His results speak for themselves. He has resolved more than 800 cases, recovering more than $19 million on behalf of his clients. While he primarily focuses on personal injury claims including car crashes, motorcycle accidents, dog bite wounds, and much more, he also has extensive experience litigating the enforceability of arbitration clauses and consumer protection laws.

Kocaj is currently licensed to practice law in the states of Michigan and California. With a focused specialty in personal injury law, he has a passion for fighting for the underrepresented and advocating for those who need it most. With sincere compassion for the victims and their families, Kocaj is relentless in pursuing justice on behalf of his clients.