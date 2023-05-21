Partner & Founder

The Homampour Law Firm

Personal Injury

Trial attorney Arash Homampour has a virtually unparalleled record of success in civil lawsuits against some of the country’s largest corporations and public entities, including the State of California, Costco Stores, and Sunbeam Products. His firm has obtained more than half a billion dollars on behalf of its clients since he founded it in 1993. The firm specializes in representing the underdog in David vs. Goliath legal contests. He represents plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, employment, and insurance bad-faith matters.

Homampour successfully tries and handles cases most attorneys would not even take, and his firm specializes in taking complex cases to trial. One of his recent cases, Vinolo v. the City of San Diego, in which he beat the odds to obtain a $23.75-million settlement for the plaintiff, is one of the numerous cases he has handled that had been deemed nearly impossible to win.