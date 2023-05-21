Partner

Nguyen Theam Lawyers, LLP

Personal Injury

Belinda Theam is a partner at Nguyen Theam Lawyers, LLP. She previously had her own practice, Theam Law, where she also represented people who were seriously or catastrophically injured in an accident. Alongside Minh T. Nguyen, she has second-chaired multiple trials to verdict and obtained settlements in excess of $21 million on behalf of her clients. Recent results include Minh and Belinda obtaining a $6-million settlement in 2018 for a young woman who sustained a brain injury in an automobile crash and a $4-million settlement in 2017 for a man injured in a construction site incident.

In 2019, California State Assemblymember for the 70th District, Patrick O’Donnell, selected Theam as a Woman of Distinction for having made a significant contribution and meaningful impact in the community and recognized her along with other honorees in her hometown of Long Beach.

