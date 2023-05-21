Brian J. Mankin

Partner

Lauby, Mankin & Lauby LLP

Labor & Employment

Brian J. Mankin is one of the more highly experienced employment law attorneys in Southern California, having handled nearly 500 employment cases while repeatedly receiving the distinction of “Super Lawyer” by his peers. He manages the firm’s employment and labor law practice, and as a member of the California Employment Lawyers Association, he and his team primarily represent employees who have been subjected to unfair treatment in the form of unpaid wages, denied meal and rest breaks, misclassification, wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment.

Mankin has tried cases to juries in state and federal courts, including individual cases as well as class actions. A large portion of his practice involves class action litigation where he has represented groups of employees in federal and state courts. Having practiced for 20 years, he has recovered over $250 million in damages for his clients.