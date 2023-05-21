Clark H. Fielding

Founding Principal & Esq.

Fielding Law, APC

Personal Injury

Clark Fielding of Fielding Law is passionate about fighting for the “underdog,” standing up to the “bully” and punching back. As such, he concentrates his law practice on plaintiff personal injury cases. In Fielding Law, clients who have been wronged and injured have a tenacious advocate with compassion, integrity, and a winning track record. Fielding and his team have successfully and strategically handled complex catastrophic and fatal injury cases. These tragic cases include wrongful death, quadriplegia, and traumatic brain injuries.

Fielding has developed a reputation as a leader who builds people up. During law school, he worked as a commercial construction project manager. In addition, Fielding is passionate about the law and numbers. Both detail-oriented and precise, he previously worked as a forensic accountant for an expert witness firm. This precision allows Fielding to solve problems for his clients in a detailed meaningful way.