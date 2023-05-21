Partner

Rose, Klein & Marias LLP

Labor & Employment

Danielle S. Worthy joined Rose, Klein & Marias as an associate attorney in 2015. She has worked extensively on cases involving personal injury and employment discrimination. Her first priority is listening to her clients to ensure she may better understand and serve their needs. Worthy aggressively litigates her cases providing constant feedback, recommendations, and updates to her clients.

Worthy primarily handles cases located in the Greater Los Angeles Area but also has matters in the Inland Empire. She prides herself on being an advocate for injured people and has a long family history of fighting for consumer rights. Her grandfather and father were lifelong members and organizers of the UAW union advocating viciously for workers and employee rights. Whether it be a physical injury or some other workplace injustice, Worthy uses her experience as a former defense attorney to obtain the best results for her clients.