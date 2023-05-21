Partner

West Hollywood Law Group

Labor & Employment

Della Shaker is a highly accomplished attorney and lawyer who has made a name for herself in the legal profession. With a passion for fighting for employee rights, she has settled numerous sexual harassment and wrongful termination cases, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements for her clients. Shaker’s expertise and dedication to her clients have earned her widespread recognition and accolades in the legal community. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, and she is frequently sought after as a speaker and commentator on legal issues.

She received her law degree from Chapman University and holds a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and spending time with her family. Overall, Shaker is a trailblazing attorney and a champion for employee rights, who has established herself as one of the most respected and accomplished lawyers in her field.