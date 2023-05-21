Founding & Managing Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist

The Graves Law Firm

Family Law

Certified family law specialist Demetria L. Graves opened her own family law practice, The Graves Law Firm, in 2005, at the age of 25 – just six months out of law school. She now has offices in both Pasadena and Beverly Hills. Graves is the author of the book, “When Women Run The Firm: How To Successfully Launch and Manage Your Law Practice With Confidence,” a #1 new release on Amazon. Additionally, she hosts a successful podcast, “Legally Uncensored with Demetria L. Graves,” which addresses family law-related topics.

Graves is chair of the Family Law Executive Committee with the California Lawyers Association as of September 2022 and currently co-chairs the African American Alumni Association at Loyola Law School, in addition to being a mentor to several law students and young attorneys. She is also a past Judge Pro Tem with the Los Angeles Superior Court.