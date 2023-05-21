(Christopher Todd Studios Inc.)

Geraldine G. Ly

Founding Attorney

Law Offices of Geraldine Ly

Labor & Employment

Attorney Geraldine Ly has been representing injured workers and plaintiffs for over 26 years, obtaining numerous six-, seven-, and eight-figure judgments, settlements, and awards for her clients in the areas of personal injury, workers compensation, and matters related to civil litigation. In addition to accident law, she has defended clients in criminal cases. She is an established Orange County attorney and business owner who is knowledgeable and familiar with the local courts, representing clients at every stage of their cases from the initial meeting to and through trial.

Ly graduated from the California Western School of Law and received her undergraduate degree from California State University Northridge. Since 1994, she has battled thousands of cases focused on protecting the rights of others and fighting to maximize the financial recovery for her clients injured or killed due to the negligence of others.