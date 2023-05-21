James Otto Heiting

Managing Partner

Heiting & Irwin, APLC

Personal Injury

The only past president of the State Bar of California ever elected from the Inland Empire, James Heiting handles civil litigation matters throughout California, recovering over $400 million for clients, dealing with wrongful death, serious injury, professional malpractice, and transportation accidents. As a past president of Riverside’s County Bar, his firm has served the Inland Empire for over 40 years.

Heiting has been practicing law since receiving his doctorate degree in law in 1976. He is admitted to practice before all courts of the state, the federal courts, the United States Court of Federal Claims, and the California and United States Supreme Courts. Also, he served on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of California, was a co-founder of the Leo A. Deegan Inn of Court (training younger or less experienced members of the bar), and a charter member of the Inland Empire Federal Bar Association.