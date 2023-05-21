Partner

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP

Labor & Employment

Justin T. Berger is a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & Mc- Carthy, LLP, where he handles high-profile cases of corporate fraud, including representing whistleblowers in qui tam actions under the federal and California False Claims Acts, individuals who have been wrongfully terminated by their employers, and consumers who have been ripped off. He handles complex cases across California and around the country.

As a prominent California whistleblower attorney, Berger has been recognized as one of California’s top litigators. In 2022, for his work prosecuting healthcare fraud cases under the False Claims Act, he was named one of the 25 Top Health Care Lawyers in California by the California Daily Journal. He was named Consumer Attorney of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of California in 2019. In addition, Berger is active in the community and currently serves as the board president of Housing and Economic Rights Advocates (HERA).