Founder

Teren Law Group, PC

Labor & Employment

Pamela Teren began her law career at Paul Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in its employment law department. At Paul Hastings, she learned to defend employment cases, representing only employers who had been sued. This experience has been critical to her subsequent work representing employees.

Teren’s experience representing both defendants and plaintiffs in employment litigation gives her and her clients the edge in litigation. In 1995, she co-founded the law firm Abrolat & Teren, LLP, which she co-operated until she opened Teren Law Group in October 2008. She enjoys a perfect, zero-loss record in defending motions for summary judgment on plaintiff’s cases and has received plaintiff’s verdicts in all but two of her trials. Teren’s high energy and intensity balanced with reasonableness and realism, and her ability to stay focused on the result has been the formula for her success.