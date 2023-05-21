Of Counsel/Attorney

BV Law Group, APLC

Labor & Employment

Paul Tokar is an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in labor and employment law. He is an attorney at BV Law Group, APLC in Los Angeles, where he represents clients in a wide range of employment-related matters, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and wrongful termination. He has successfully represented both employers and employees in high-stakes cases and has a deep understanding of the complexities of California labor and employment law.

Tokar’s client base ranges from public and private companies to real estate investors and others seeking the highest level of advocacy and support possible for their serious pressing legal challenges. He also has extensive experience handling mediations, negotiations, and arbitrations as well as appeals, and maintains an unwavering focus on protecting his clients’ rights and interests inside and outside the courtroom to help them achieve the favorable results they expect and deserve.