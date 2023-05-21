Attorney

Naljian Law Offices, APC

Personal Injury

Naljian Law Offices was founded by Raffi G. Naljian in 2008. He began his career more than 20 years ago in 1997, first with the Law Offices of David A. Elden and then for the next 10 years at Geragos & Geragos, first as a paralegal and then as an attorney when he became a member of the State Bar in 2005. During his tenure at Geragos & Geragos, Naljian participated in the firm’s representation of Winona Ryder, Michael Jackson, Scott Peterson, Gary Condit, former President Bill Clinton’s brother, Roger Clinton, and other high-profile clients. Throughout the years, his background has expanded in various aspects of criminal defense and civil litigation, including personal injury matters.

For more than 10 years, Naljian has been serving thousands of clients in and out of California in various fields of law with a specialty in criminal defense and personal injury.