Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP

Partner Rahul Ravipudi has spent his legal career handling catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases involving commercial vehicles, pedestrians, industrial or construction accidents, utility negligence, dangerous conditions of public and private property, as well as cases of sexual abuse and sexual assault. He also represents consumers in class actions against businesses who engage in unfair/illegal business practices and public entities in cases where corporations have endangered the safety, health, property, or comfort of the public.

Ravipudi currently serves as the Public Entity plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel in the JUUL Labs product cases, representing school districts and other public entities in California involved in litigation against the electronic cigarette manufacturer. He also serves as plaintiffs’ colead counsel in the Southern California fire cases litigation arising out of the 2017 Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flows in Montecito.