Ronald L. Zambrano

Ron Zambrano is the employment litigation chair at West Coast Trial Lawyers, where he brings more than a decade of experience fighting for employee rights. Since 2008, he’s exclusively represented victims of workplace discrimination and harassment, wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation, and wage and hour violations. He has settled millions of dollars in claims on behalf of aggrieved employees from various walks of life and backgrounds.

Prior to joining West Coast Trial Lawyers, Zambrano was an attorney at Carlin & Buchsbaum LLP, where he took on high-profile cases against the City of Los Angeles, Long Beach Police Department, Department of Water and Power, and major corporations including Boeing, Ralphs, Carmax, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Macy’s, Curacao, and others. Ron is deeply passionate about employee rights. A son of immigrants and fluent in Spanish, he is particularly skilled in claims on behalf of Spanish-speaking employees.