Co-Founder and Co-Owner

BV Law Group, APLC

Personal Injury

Rouben Varozian is the co-founder and co-owner of BV Law Group, APLC. His law firm focuses on catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, including motorcycle, truck and auto collisions; product defects; dangerous conditions of public roadways; and premises liability. His practice has been dedicated to representing individuals injured in accidents. Varozian has successfully tried numerous cases to verdict and collected millions of dollars from insurance companies on behalf of his clients.

In 2020, Varozian obtained an $8.5-million settlement in a wrongful death case involving an auto vs. motorcycle. He has personally handled thousands of cases from beginning to end, giving each case and client the individual attention they deserve. With offices in Los Angeles and Fresno, his law firm represents clients all over California offering quality legal services with understanding and compassion, striving to provide a client experience that is positive and successful.