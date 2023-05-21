Samer Sami Habbas

Managing Partner

Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates

Personal Injury

Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates Managing Partner Samer Habbas established his own personal injury law firm shortly after completing his bar exam. Over the past 16 years, his firm has grown exponentially, where he has put together a strong team of fellow attorneys and staff members. As the firm’s proprietor, he ensures members of the firm will take matters to the distance and not back down until the client has received the best compensation. To Habbas and fellow associates, a client is never seen as a number. Habbas inhabits a unique, effective approach towards opposing attorneys and insurance companies, which has resulted in significant settlement amounts.

With ever-growing success, Habbas is always looking to give back to the community in more ways than representing them in the courtroom. In addition, he has made sizeable contributions to many nonprofit organizations.