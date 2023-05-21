Shakeal Masoud

Partner

Sky Law Group, APC

Personal Injury

Shakeal Masoud is the managing partner and principal at Sky Law Group, APC. He has written, lectured, and served as a guest speaker on various legal topics, including consumer protection laws, personal and business bankruptcy, and personal injury law.

With over a decade of legal experience and having represented thousands of clients, Masoud’s approach remains rather old-fashioned - it’s the human approach. To his clients, he is a combination of things -- a coach, mentor, advisor, litigator, and negotiator. He listens carefully to each client and guides them to a successful resolution of their legal problems during what is often the most challenging time in their lives. Masoud fights vigorously to protect his clients’ rights and takes on each legal battle as though it is his own. This passion has enabled him to recover millions of dollars for his clients and significant settlements against some of the world’s largest corporations.