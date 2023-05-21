Partner

Reuben, Raucher & Blum

Family Law

Stephanie Blum has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for over 25 years, and is a certified family law specialist, obtaining her Certificate of Specialization from the California Board of Legal Specialization in May 2003. She seeks to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty, and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial, and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law.

In addition to representing clients in court, Blum provides consulting services for clients mediating their divorces (sometimes behind the scenes and sometimes involved directly in the mediation), educating, and guiding them through the process to assist them in advocating for themselves and achieving a far more favorable outcome. Sometimes that also involves facilitating consultations with experts who can further assist the client in understanding their rights and entitlements.