Suzanne B. Leslie

Owner Attorney

Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie

Personal Injury

Suzanne Leslie began her career working as a law clerk with Allen & Flatt (now Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie), and she has been with the firm for over 25 years. She is the managing attorney of the firm and oversees new client needs and staff responsiveness, ultimately responsible for success in over 200 cases each year.

Leslie’s passion is to help those who come to the firm in need and provide a safe place for them to get their lives back on track. In her role as managing partner, she has created a welcoming and family-like environment, which plays a part in the significant amount of referrals the firm receives. During the challenges of the pandemic period, Leslie was able to settle numerous cases at a time when clients were in need of funds the most.