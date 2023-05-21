Terri E. Hilliard Olson

(Isabel Lawrence Photographers/Photo by www.Isabel Lawrence Pho)

Principal

Terri Hilliard, PC, Estate, Elder and Special Needs Law

Family Law

Terri Hilliard Olson is an attorney, mediator, certified exit planning advisor, certified Alzheimer’s Disease, and dementia care trainer whose practice centers on advanced estate and business succession, exit planning, asset preservation, special needs trusts, and family protection planning for seniors and others. With offices in Westlake Village, Burbank, Santa Barbara, and San Diego, Olson’s law practice has grown through referrals and her pillars of success: truth, justice, honor, and character. Mediation and advisory services are at the core of her expertise, and she resolves issues with respect, dignity, and a humanistic approach.

As a private mediator, Olson is focused on helping families, elders, individuals, and businesses resolve disputes through family meetings and, if needed, mediation. Her firm offers unbiased assistance in how to locate quality nursing home and assisted living resources, including strategies for how to pay for long-term care.