Employment Attorney

V. James DeSimone Law

Labor & Employment

For over 35 years, V. James DeSimone has continuously utilized his cutting-edge legal expertise in employment and civil rights cases, representing an array of clients in precedent-setting cases, cases including COVID-19 wrongful death cases against the County of Riverside and other defendants, civil rights wrongful death cases involving law enforcement’s improper use of deadly force and positional asphyxiation against several cities and counties in California, and employment ethnic origin, religious discrimination, and harassment cases.

DeSimone is viewed as a leader in civil rights and employment law, regularly appearing on radio and television to speak on employment law and civil rights topics, in addition to speaking at colleges and conferences. He is a leading author published in many publications. DeSimone appeared on CourtTV and Law & Crime Network as a weekly speaker, analyzing ongoing trials and headlinemaking cases.