Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR, joined Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. - Orange in 1984 after five years in the consumer goods business with Procter and Gamble Distributing Company and the E and J Gallo Winery. Buchanan has spent his real estate career in the industrial arena in North Orange and West Riverside County. His specialties include user representation, owner representation, and investment sales. Buchanan became a shareholder in Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. - Orange in 1988. He is continually recognized as a top five producer of the Orange office over the last 32 years.