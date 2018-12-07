Partner

Anna Greenstin Kudla is a trial and litigation attorney based in Orange County. After obtaining her law degree from Southwestern University in 2003, she started at a construction defect law firm which provided her with initial skills to transition into real estate law. Prior to her legal career, her education in high-stakes negotiations started over 26 years ago while working for an international sports agent, shaping her career in real estate. She learned to appreciate the importance of family and home while watching young athletes strive for success and provide for their families. Greenstin Kudla has extensive experience in litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Her practice consists of business and tort claims, in both state and federal court. Greenstin Kudla recognizes negotiation as an essential part of every conflict, she advises clients how to reach an effective result tailored to each individual case.