Principal/Managing Director

George Smith Partners

Professional Services Advisors

Bryan Shaffer is principal/managing director of George Smith Partners where he focuses on delivering solutions to address his clients’ real estate capital requirements. Shaffer works hard to arrange structured financings for multifamily and commercial properties, including acquisition, refinance, construction, bridge, and permanent loans. Shaffer has successfully structured both debt and equity placements for private entrepreneurs and institutional clients. He has been able to utilize his prior vast and diverse experiences in owning, operating, developing commercial real estate to help him succeed in capital raising for multi-family, affordable, office, retail, industrial, hospitality, data centers, healthcare/medical and senior facilities sectors to provide the best options and structure for his clients. Shaffer and his team placed $33 million in permanent financing for a nine-property multifamily apartment portfolio in Los Angeles for a local owner/developer. The portfolio was split between two capital providers into nine separate uncrossed loans that closed concurrently.

