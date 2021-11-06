Principal/Co-Founder

Sierra Pacific Constructors

General Contractors

As principal and co-founder of Sierra Pacific Constructors and a second-generation builder, Cary Gerhardt remains active in the day-to-day operations of the firm. Gerhardt has over 45 years of construction experience and was with a large southernCalifornia based commercial general contracting firm prior to co-founding SPC. He attended California State University Northridge majoring in engineering. Gerhardt works closely with estimating, project management and accounting on maintaining our commitment to excellence in customer service and is a LEED accredited professional. Among his major projects last year was the construction of elite work and research spaces for USC Lawrence Ellison Institute forTransformative Medicine, Museum of Tolerance, FOX, Tricon American Homes, Kite Pharma, TechStyle and Viking Cruises. He is also a dedicated supporter of many nonprofit organizations, including Autism Speaks, ZachCohen Foundation, Boys & GirlsClub,Children’s Hospital of LA, andCity of Hope, among others.