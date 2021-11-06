Co-CEO

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Brokers

Chris Jackson serves as co-CEO of NAI Capital Commercial. As manager, he oversees more than 40 brokers at the Encino corporate office and is focused on recruiting talented professionals to join the team. He joined NAI Capital Commercial’s management team in 2019 to help with the company’s growth. The selection of Jackson as executive managing director was clear indication of NAI Capital Commercial’s dedication to its brokers and clients. Jackson remains committed to his clients and as a broker is active in the sale and leasing of industrial properties, and Investment. He is also a founding member of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group, specializing in investment properties throughout the United States. He was instrumental in shepherding NAI Capital Commercial through its reorganization process in 2020, which brought a fresh and energized perspective to the company, with the internal sale of the company to its brokers and staff.