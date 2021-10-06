Daniel Stafford

Senior Vice President of Operations

McCarthy Building Companies

General Contractors

As the senior vice president of operations for McCarthy Building Companies’ Southern California Region, Dan Stafford brings 32 years of experience in the California construction marketplace to his role. With an emphasis on the greater Los Angeles area, Stafford offers a diverse background that includes significant projects in the commercial, higher education, seismic renovations, core and shell development, tenant improvements and other markets. Leading the operations for McCarthy’s upcoming office opening in Downtown Los Angeles, Stafford’s experience in overseeing all aspects of operations and preconstruction, focus on client relationship development in the Los Angeles market, and expertise in recruiting top talent prove to be tremendous assets as McCarthy positions itself for future growth in the Southern California region. Stafford also supports McCarthy’s half-billion-dollar renovation and expansion of Providence CedarsSinai Tarzana Medical Center project, scheduled for completion in 2023.