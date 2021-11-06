Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Brokers

Darla Longo, in close collaboration with her sister and partner Barbara Perrier, is considered one of the nation’s top industrial capital markets specialists. She has been a preeminent player in the male-dominated industry year over year. Longo is part of National Partners, CBRE’s top industrial IG Professionals across the United States. She has been a top producing real estate professional for over forty years, specializing in investment sales, leasing, land sales, and recapitalizations of institutional investment properties. Longo is known for her creative thinking and possesses proven negotiating skills that allow clients to achieve the highest and best value for their investment asset. Longo is also the first woman in the company’s history to be elected to the Board of Directors and has been a top 3% producer for the company for 39 years.

