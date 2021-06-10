Frank J.H. Schulz III

Managing Principal

The Klabin Company

Commercial Brokers

Frank Schulz III, SIOR, serves as managing principal for The Klabin Company. In his position, Schulz oversees the vision, future direction and growth of the firm. Named to Real Estate Forum’s 2018 “50 Under 40" list of CRE’s rising stars, Schulz has spent his entire career, which began in 2004, with The Klabin Company. He rose to the position of managing principal by the time he was just 34 years old due in large part to his ability to forge long-standing relationships with some of the most recognizable businesses in the Los Angeles area. During his career, Schulz has finalized multiple transactions in excess of $40 million and is a two-time winner of the SIOR Largest Transaction Award. As of February 1, 2020, Schulz had finalized almost 60 sales and lease transactions in the last 18 months valued at about $500 million.