Partner

CohnReznick

Professional Services Advisors

Gabriel Marquez is a partner in CohnReznick’s Real Estate Assurance practice with over 32 years of professional experience. He has served public and privately-held real estate and construction companies, including real estate developers/owners/operators, pension-sponsored and private equity real estate funds, homebuilders, engineering firms and contractors. Marquez has extensive experience in GAAP technical matters, Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 controls and SEC experience with both 1933 and 1934 Act Filings. He has led projects from land development/construction cost and operational audits, contract claims resolution, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings/reorganizations. He is an expert on contract accounting matters and has authored several industry-related articles. Over the past two years, Marquez has worked with clients to achieve many significant projects. For example, he served as engagement partner to Greenland USA for its 6.3-acre Metropolis project in downtown Los Angeles.