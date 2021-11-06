Regional President, Western U.S.

KBS Realty Advisors

Professional Services Advisors

Giovanni(Gio)Cordoves is the Western regional president of KBS Realty Advisors and its affiliate KBS Capital Advisors. As a member of senior leadership, he serves in a variety of capacities companywide. In addition to overseeing asset management and disposition activities on behalf of KBS REIT, pension fund and sovereign wealth fund clients, Cordoves is directly involved in all new acquisitions within the Western Region. As a member of the Investment Committee, Cordoves participates in the evaluation and authorization of all new investment opportunities for the company. A game-changer in the commercial real estate industry, Cordoves has been directly responsible for leading the acquisition and disposition of more than $1.3 billion in office and industrial assets nationwide. In 2020, at age 38, Cordoves was promoted to regional president of KBS’ Western Region, becoming the youngest executive at KBS to hold the position since the company’s inception in 1992.