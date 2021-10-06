Executive Vice President, West Region

Shawmut Design and Construction

General Contractors

Before Greg Skalaski even moved to Los Angeles, he was already part of the city’s fabric, building some of the most iconic retail spaces including Louis Vuitton on Rodeo Drive. After working on projects in Los Angeles for 18 years and rising through the ranks at Shawmut Design and Construction to vice president of retail, Skalaski took the helm as executive vice president of Shawmut West at the end of 2018. In the newly-created role, he oversees the Los Angeles, Irvine, and Las Vegas offices, setting the strategy to ensure continued growth across all sectors in the region--hotel, commercial ground-up, tenant interior, sports venues, restaurant, retail, and luxury residential--and ensuring executional excellence and technical expertise to exceed clients’ expectations. In the first year under Skalaski’s leadership, the Los Angeles region specifically reached nearly $300 million in revenue, driving a 260% increase in revenue over the past five years.