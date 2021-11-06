Senior Vice President of Estimating

MATT Construction

General Contractors

Hakim Khalil leads MATT Construction’s estimating operations, especially pertaining to planning MATT’s many unique, one-of-a-kind projects. Khalil’s greatest strengths lie in project conceptualization and accurate, early estimating capabilities that allows commercial clients to make critical decisions about their projects in the design phase. He has established a reputation in the industry for his accuracy and detail, and for presenting estimates in a format that is meaningful for his entire team and clients. Throughout his career, Khalil has worked on a broad range of complex commercial projects including his recent work on Google Spruce Goose, a new 450,000-plus-square-foot Google headquarters housed within the historic Spruce Goose hangar. This adaptive reuse project realized a four-story creative office space leaving visibility on all sides to the original building’s wood fabric. All work was finished on time and on budget.