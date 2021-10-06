Vice Chairman

Cushman & Wakefield

Commercial Brokers

With 31 years of professional experience in the sale and leasing of industrial properties, Jeff Chiate, vice chairman, Industrial Advisory Group for Cushman & Wakefield, is an established leader and top producer in the Southern California community. In 2009, Chiate was promoted to head the Industrial Capital Markets Group for Southern California and has continued to make a strong impact. He also is a founding member of the Cushman & Wakefield Industrial Advisory Group (IAG), a national practice group dedicated to delivering best-in-class service to industrial clients. Over his career, Chiate has completed more than 35 million square feet of building transactions totaling nearly $10 billion. His accomplishments have earned him a reputation for knowledge, reliability and professionalism in representing a broad spectrum of clients. In the last 18 months alone, he has been responsible for 44 sales and $2.2 billion in total consideration.