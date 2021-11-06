Executive Vice President & Chief of Operations

MATT Construction

General Contractors

Jennifer Halstead has nearly 30 years of commercial construction experience and has completed over $2 billion of projects in domestic and international markets. Her construction career spans operations positions from field engineer to president. Halstead is known for her expertise in leading integrated cross-functional teams on large, diverse projects, particularly for design-build and other collaborative delivery methods. She also brings her strategic approach to use of technology in field solutions and process innovations. Halstead has empowered integrated cross-functional teams on over $5 billion of diverse projects through collaboration, use of technology in field solutions, process innovation and compassion. Her strategic approach and thought leadership have led to many creative solutions. Halstead is experienced in all phases of design and construction, from programming and planning to preconstruction through close-out.