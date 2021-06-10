Managing Director

Kidder Mathews

Commercial Brokers

Jon Reno’s longstanding experience in a broad range of related areas differentiates him and his team including a strong working knowledge of the Subdivision Map Act, CEQA, Land Use Policy, land planning, zoning and entitlement law. Reno is widely recognized as a leader in industrial real estate throughout the greater Los Angeles market, including his separate roles with the City of Commerce and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). Further, he is often invited to speak on leading industry trends and also a multi-year recipient of the Kidder Mathews Big Hitters Award. Notable recent deals include representing Prologis in the acquisition of the Greyhound Bus Terminal in DLTA; AT&T’s regional center in Commerce, CA; Pico Rivera truck terminal. His trailing 18-month deal volume is $254,492,000. His specialties include corporate real estate, brokerage (landlord & tenant), land development and investment underwriting.